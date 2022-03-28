Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on blackmail arrests, evictions & school video

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two people in Pakistan have been arrested following an investigation into the suicide of a Lisbon teen. Shylynn Dixon took her own life last year. Police say she was blackmailed online over intimate photos:

Thank you to all who nailed these people!

Mj Kennedy

I hope that they pin these people right to the wall.

Judy Alfred

The state’s pandemic moratorium on evictions ended in January. Last week, we spoke with a Watertown landlord, who says he evicted his tenant because she hadn’t paid rent in years:

Because of these mandates, this landlord is stuck with the bills of a freeloader and will lose his building because of them.

Steve Saviski

Better pray you never fall on hard times like these poor people who had their belongings dumped on the curb.

Sheri Miller

Heuvelton’s school superintendent says he and a school principal learned their lesson after taking part in videos with students. It’s not the dancing, but the violent and sexually explicit lyrics of the song that have the superintendent apologizing:

Time to step down. They are not prepared for the positions they hold.

Dan Trimm

Just stop...They are good people just trying to interact with the kids and be social with them.

Allen Ashley

