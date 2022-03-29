1,800 openings available at spring job fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s a place you need to be this week.

Cheryl Mayforth heads up the Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board. She says this year’s spring job fair is featuring 53 businesses with more than 1,800 jobs available.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday March 31 at the Ramada Inn in Watertown.

Jobs are available in a broad range of fields, including retail, construction, law enforcement, hospitality and tourism, health care, education, and manufacturing.

If you go, be sure to take copies of your resume and dress as if for an interview.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.