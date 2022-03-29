Advertisement

1,800 openings available at spring job fair

1,800 openings are available at this year's spring job fair.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s a place you need to be this week.

Cheryl Mayforth heads up the Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board. She says this year’s spring job fair is featuring 53 businesses with more than 1,800 jobs available.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday March 31 at the Ramada Inn in Watertown.

Jobs are available in a broad range of fields, including retail, construction, law enforcement, hospitality and tourism, health care, education, and manufacturing.

If you go, be sure to take copies of your resume and dress as if for an interview.

