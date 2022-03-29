2 brought back to earth after stuck in the air for 4 hours

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people had to be rescued in Ogdensburg Monday after a lift they were operating got stuck.

Fire officials say two people were working on a water tower behind Riverview Correctional Facility. The lift they were on malfunctioned and got stuck when they were about 70 feet in the air.

The fire department got the two down around 2:45 p.m., almost four hours after the workers initially went up.

Despite the cold weather, nobody was treated for hypothermia or any other injuries.

