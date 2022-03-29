Academic All-Star: Hailey Morrissiey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Hailey Morrissiey, a senior at Gouverneur Central School.
Hailey is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also holds school records for swimming.
Hailey plans to pursue a degree in biomolecular science.
Watch her interview above.
