Academic All-Star: Hailey Morrissiey

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Hailey Morrissiey, a senior at Gouverneur Central School.

Hailey is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also holds school records for swimming.

Hailey plans to pursue a degree in biomolecular science.

Watch her interview above.

Hailey Morrissiey
