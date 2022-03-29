Academic All-Star: Hailey Morrissiey

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Hailey Morrissiey, a senior at Gouverneur Central School.

Hailey is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also holds school records for swimming.

Hailey plans to pursue a degree in biomolecular science.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.