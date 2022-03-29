Arts All-Star: Sam Redden

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Art is very important to Sam Redden.

“Art’s pretty much been all I’ve known my entire life,” he said. “Without it, I’d probably be nothing.”

The Belleville-Henderson visual artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

His interest in art started when he was very young.

“I’ve always grew up watching animated films,” he said. “I always found them very inspiring.”

That inspiration is why he plans to study animation in college.

