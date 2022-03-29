Athena Liberatos Dawes, formerly of Carthage

Athena Liberatos Dawes, formerly of Savannah, GA, went to God with dignity and grace the morning of March 27th at home with family in Houston, Texas. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOUSTON, Texas (WWNY) - Athena Liberatos Dawes, formerly of Savannah, GA, went to God with dignity and grace the morning of March 27th at home with family in Houston, Texas.

Born in Jefferson County, NY in March 1947 to Harry Liberatos and Julia (Tanoury) Liberatos. Athena graduated from Carthage Central High School and later graduated from Russell Sage College in 1969 with a B.A. in English. Athena began her career with the Eastman Kodak Company as a technical writer. In 1974, she married Gordon W. Dawes in California, and thereafter had the opportunity to live overseas and travel the globe, while dedicating time to her family and raising two daughters. She was a talented writer and a natural educator, with a passion for literature and history. In her later years, she volunteered as a docent with local Savannah museums and served as a tour guide, sharing the rich history of Savannah with visitors from near and far before retiring in Carthage, NY.

Athena is survived by her two daughters: Krysanthe Dawes of Houston, Texas and Penelope Ferraro (Eric Ferraro) of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by five siblings, Michael Liberatos of Carthage, NY, Peter Liberatos of Watertown, NY, Irene Liberatos of Houston, TX, Helen Novak of Carthage, NY and Ted Liberatos of Walpole, MA. Beloved and proud grandmother (Situ) of 1 grandson: Keller H. Owens. Athena was predeceased by her spouse, Gordon W. Dawes, who passed in January 2021.

A private family burial at St. James Cemetery, in Carthage, NY is planned for Monday, April 4th.

Donations may be made in Athena’s name to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 502 Franklin St. Watertown, NY 13601. May her memory be eternal.

The Dawes family extends their heartfelt thanks to family and friends, as well as the staff at Jefferson County Public Health for the care and compassion extended to Athena earlier this year.

To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.