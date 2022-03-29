Advertisement

Bills’ new stadium deal carries $850M taxpayer tab, gov says

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit a record $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium as part of a 30-year lease agreement.

The project has a total estimated price tag of $1.4 billion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a press release the state will commit $600 million in funds which will be included in the budget due Friday.

Erie County will commit $250 million, with the NFL and the Buffalo Bills committing $550 million.

The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

