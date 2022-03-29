Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Sean Patterson

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patterson encourages people to try welding.

“If anyone was going to come into it or try to convince people to come into it, I’d say just try it,” he said.

The Indian River students studies welding at BOCES Bohlen Tech Center. He’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

His ideal job would be repairing aluminum boats, “because I just kind of like working with aluminum,” he said. “It’s pretty enjoyable.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

