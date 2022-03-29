Advertisement

Clayton man who nearly died from Covid-19 returns home

Kyle Whiting
Kyle Whiting(Katelin Lillie)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton man who nearly lost his life after contracting Covid-19 last October is now recovering at home.

Just days before Kyle Whiting was supposed to get married, he was admitted to a Syracuse hospital.

His oxygen level dropped below 50 percent.

Later in the year, Whiting was slated to receive a double lung transplant at a Pennsylvania hospital, but his condition improved, and he was deemed too healthy to receive the transplant.

He has since been taken off some life-sustaining machines, including one that circulated his blood for him.

Now that he’s back in the north country, he’s going through physical therapy to hopefully get back to what he loved doing before he got Covid.

“I appreciate everybody that helped and was praying for me and I was happy that everybody was there helping me and here I am so doing better and still have a long ways to go,” said Whiting.

His family says he will have to stay on oxygen for at least another year until his lungs fully recover.

As for the wedding, if his condition continues to improve, they hope to have it rescheduled this fall.

