DPAO announces on-sale ticket date for ZZ Top concert

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tickets for the Disabled Person Action Organization’s ZZ Top concert will go on sale in a few weeks.

DPAO announced Tuesday that tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27.

You’ll be able to buy them at dpao.org.

The show will be inside the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, July 23.

People who bought tickets last year can still use them for this year’s concert.

The concert was originally planned for last September, but was postponed until this year because of a rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

