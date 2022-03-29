Exhibit at Thousand Islands Arts Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Formed in 1958, the Cross Country Weavers (CCW) is a group of thirty highly-skilled weavers from across the country who participate in a yearly themed swatch and draft exchange. Alternating between technical and inspirational topics, the CCW has donated a binder of their swatches and drafts to the museum each year since around 1995. Thanks to donations from past members of binders from years prior, we are proud to house a nearly complete collection of the CCW.

This exhibition highlights a few of the many binders in our collection; pieces by current members; a selection of matted swatches and accompanying drafts; and pieces woven by our Wednesday Weavers inspired by the work of the CCW.

For more information

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.