Advertisement

Exhibit at Thousand Islands Arts Center

Through April 2022 - Clayton
Through April 2022
Through April 2022(thousand Islands Arts Center)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Formed in 1958, the Cross Country Weavers (CCW) is a group of thirty highly-skilled weavers from across the country who participate in a yearly themed swatch and draft exchange. Alternating between technical and inspirational topics, the CCW has donated a binder of their swatches and drafts to the museum each year since around 1995. Thanks to donations from past members of binders from years prior, we are proud to house a nearly complete collection of the CCW.

This exhibition highlights a few of the many binders in our collection; pieces by current members; a selection of matted swatches and accompanying drafts; and pieces woven by our Wednesday Weavers inspired by the work of the CCW.

For more information

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo ‘very much in the game’ if he decides to run for governor, poll shows
Dawson Rastley (Number 72) plays football for General Brown
Community rallies behind injured teen and his family
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Talking Heads co-founders Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz survived a head-on collision with a...
Talking Heads bandmates survive crash with suspected drunken driver in Connecticut

Latest News

"Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure"
“Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure”
An Amish workshop at 1116 River Road in Richville was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
Fire damages Richville workshop
1,800 openings available at spring job fair
1,800 openings available at spring job fair
Money
Bills’ new stadium deal carries $850M taxpayer tab, gov says