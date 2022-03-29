Advertisement

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.(Denis Farrell | AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said.

The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird’s leg band on the video.

The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. Employees had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying, which facilitated their escape.

While the other flamingo was never seen again, No. 492 has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas, sometimes with other wild flamingos. But it had been years since its last reported sighting — until this month.

Zoo officials have never made plans to recapture No. 492, despite the sightings, saying there is no easy way to do so without disturbing other wildlife.

The escaped flamingos, known for their distinctive pink feathers and long legs and necks, were born in Africa then shipped to the Kansas zoo in 2004 with 39 other flamingos.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo ‘very much in the game’ if he decides to run for governor, poll shows
Two people had to be rescued in Ogdensburg Monday after a lift they were operating got stuck.
2 brought back to earth after stuck in the air for 4 hours
Dawson Rastley (Number 72) plays football for General Brown
Community rallies behind injured teen and his family

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth is shown alongside her eldest son, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and his...
Queen and royals attend Prince Philip memorial service
A slap. A joke. An unexpected spotlight is now shining on a common autoimmune disease. Here is...
What is alopecia and what causes it?
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
LIVE: Biden hosts Singapore’s prime minister, says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis