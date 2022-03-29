Frances J. Thompson, 82, of Massena

Frances J. Thompson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the home of her devoted granddaughter, Brooke Bestor, in Louisville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Frances J. Thompson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the home of her devoted granddaughter, Brooke Bestor, in Louisville, NY.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10:00 A.M. Friday April 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena, NY. Burial will take place in St. Lawrence Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Fran was born on October 24, 1939 in Massena, NY the daughter of the late Leslie and Dorothy (Blais) Patterson. After high school graduation she attended Canton ATC and received a degree in Dietetics. On July 16, 1960 she married Harold D. Thompson at St. Mary’s Church in Canton, NY. Mr. Thompson predeceased her on July 8, 2010. Fran worked for 15 years for the St. Lawrence Church in Louisville. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Lawrence Church. Fran enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her loving great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Harold D. Jr., of Massena, Michael M. of Chase Mills, NY, along with her 8 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, a sister Diane Sutton of and half-brother Richard Markham both of Florida along with her close friend, Sharon Yousey of Norfolk, NY.

In addition to her parents and husband, Fran was predeceased by her Children; George F. Thompson, Julie A. Thompson and siblings; Donna Hoke, Shirley Jenson, Leslie Patterson JR, James Patterson, and Agnes Flook.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledge with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. A heartfelt thank you, on behalf of the family to the staff and care-givers of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. The family would also like to personally thank Michael Carter for the help and support through the last couple of weeks.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, online condolences and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.