Hollis Brown in Concert

Performance Date: 04/02/2022, 7:30 pm

Music. Pop/Rock. Tickets are $30/$20/$25 (Center Balcony/Side Balcony/General Admission- Standing).

*This event will be set up with standing room only in the performance hall with a cash bar. Cash Bar at this event serving Beer & Wine.

Tickets and Information

Hollis Brown is an American Rock ‘n’ Roll band formed by Queens-natives and songwriters Mike Montali and Jonathan Bonilla. Both 2nd generation immigrants (Italian-American and Puerto Rican-American), they soon found their musical brethren across America, recruiting Andrew Zehnal from Cleveland and Adam Bock from St. Louis. Their latest single was released in October 2016 and their song Steady Ground is a featured exclusive on Amazon’s playlist. Their latest album was released in June 2019.Hollis Brown has achieved a significant amount of success since their formation in 2009. They released their debut album Ride On The Train in 2013, garnering song and video premieres from Rolling Stone, Paste, and American Songwriter, along with music placements in the worldwide trailer for the Michael Keaton film “The Founder,” the Willem Dafoe/Matt Dillon film “Bad Country,” Direct TV’s “Kingdom,” Showtime’s “Shameless,” MTV’s “Real World,” and an online ad campaign for Abercrombie & Fitch.The band has toured extensively in America and Europe, headlining and supporting such bands as The Counting Crows, Citizen Coup, The Zombies, Jackie Greene, Heartless Bastards, Rich Robinson of the Black Croes and Jess Malin.

