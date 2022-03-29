James Laurence (Larry) Doyle, 71, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Doyle passed away on Friday (March 25, 2022) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for James Laurence (Larry) Doyle, age 71 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Friday (April 1, 2022) at the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Laurena Will officiating. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 12:00 – 2:00pm & 4:00-6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Doyle passed away on Friday (March 25, 2022) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Sally Clark; a son James Clark Doyle both of Ogdensburg; two brothers John (Jack) Doyle & his wife Mary of North Weymouth, MA and Michael Doyle & his wife Leslie Clarke of Norwood; brother and sister-in law Don & Diane Clark of Virginia; nieces & nephews Tonda Clark Bourque, Eric Walker Clark, Megan Clark Kent, Jack Doyle, Patricia Gray, Debra Anderson, Kelly Murray and Colleen Mallard, step nephews Michael Stacy, Joseph Stacy; cousins and a best friend Gary Jones of Burnt Hills, NY.

A sister Marian Doyle predeceased him.

Larry was born on June 29, 1950 in Potsdam NY, a son of the late James J. Jr. & Marion (Wagner) Doyle. After graduating from Potsdam Central School he continued his education at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Albany and Rockefeller Colleges. He earned an MSW in social work and finished work on a Phd, all but the dissertation. He married Sally Clark on September 10, 1983 in Lake Placid.

Throughout the years Larry worked tirelessly for the goodness of others as a social worker. He worked at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, in a private practice, taught part-time at Mater Dei College both in Ogdensburg and in Akwesasne. He retired from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 2000, where he had been supervising outpatient programs in Ogdensburg, Watertown, Massena and Plattsburgh. Larry also shared his talents with the Crisis Intervention Team of Northern NY, a board member of the Jack & Jill Daycare Center and the Lisbon Board of Education. He volunteer at the Lisbon Central School Library for many years, and did pro bono counseling at Ogdensburg Free Academy. As a young man Larry also served with the Potsdam Fire Department. Larry recently helped create and fund the Marian C. Doyle Foundation at the Ogdensburg Public Library in his sister’s memory.

He enjoyed riding motor cycles, driving fast cars, fishing, cooking, cross country skiing and snow shoeing, watching the Olympics and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Public Library or the Potsdam Humane Society. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

