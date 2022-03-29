Jury convicts Heuvelton man on rape charge

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County jury has found a 47-year-old Heuvelton man guilty of first-degree rape.

Arric Hunter’s trial began last Monday. The jury reached its verdict Tuesday afternoon.

He was accused of raping a child under the age of 15, threatening her with a knife, and tying her up to prevent her from leaving.

He was arrested in February 2021 in Heuvelton after a weekend-long search.

Hunter faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on May 23, according to District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

