Local doctor optimistic about latest Covid variant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A highly contagious Covid variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S. But, a north country doctor is as optimistic as ever since the pandemic began.

The omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain in America. According to the CDC, the variant caused about 55% of all new Covid-19 infections in the country last week and more than 70% of all cases in the Northeast.

“The community is very well immune,” said Dr. Asim Kichloo, chief of hospital medicine at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.

He says he’s confident the north country will not see a surge in Covid cases, despite the variant being about 75% more contagious than omicron.

He says that’s mainly because the area’s vaccination rate, coupled with the winter surge created herd immunity.

“We were at least three to four times more cases, and positivity rate than the whole state,” he said.

Dr. Kichloo says Covid trends are headed in the right direction. For proof, he says the SMC’s designated Covid floor has been closed for a couple of weeks because the hospital has seen a decrease in Covid patients.

He says most Covid patients enter the hospital for some other reason and later find out they have it.

“Which is a very positive sign because they’re not symptomatic with Covid. They have something else going on,” he said.

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized a second booster shot for people 50 and older. But Jefferson County officials are saying they don’t have a timetable yet for when they can expect those boosters to arrive in the county.

County Board of Legislators Chairman Bill Johnson says he needs more information from the FDA first.

“There will be a virtual meeting on April 6 to explain details on how, when, and the whole works,” he said.

Johnson says the new booster shot will likely be distributed in a similar way to the previous one, but those details will get ironed out after that FDA meeting.

