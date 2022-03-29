Pollster: Cuomo faces ‘uphill climb’ if he runs

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Siena College poll suggests former governor Andrew Cuomo would have a hard time returning to the governor’s mansion.

The poll showed Cuomo trailing current governor Kathy Hochul by only eight points, 38 percent to 30 percent, in a Democratic primary match-up.

That, and the poll’s other good news for Cuomo, prompted his spokesman to hail the poll as a sign that Cuomo’s “support effectively doubled in a few months.”

But there were other results which suggest Cuomo would have a difficult path to victory in either a Democratic primary, or a general election.

About two-thirds of all voters said Cuomo should not run for governor, and a majority of Democrats (54 percent) said the same.

Hochul is much more liked by Democrats, with a 67-17 percent favorability rating, compared to Cuomo’s 50-42 percent rating.

Among all voters, Hochul’s favorability rating is 45-35 percent, while Cuomo’s is 32-60 percent.

There is good news for Cuomo - he tied with Hochul in New York City, the most important Democratic stronghold in the state; Cuomo also leads among Black voters, and has a small lead among Latino voters.

Still, says Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg, the path to victory for Cuomo is “very much an uphill climb, littered with obstacles every step of the way.”

Greenberg says Cuomo has the support of about a third of Democrats in the state.

“The issue for him is - how does he expand that? How does he grow that base?”

“Everybody knows Andrew Cuomo. Everybody has an opinion about Andrew Cuomo. In large ways, our views are locked in. Either you like the guy or you hate the guy.”

In recent weeks, Cuomo - who resigned last August after 11 women came forward to say he sexually harassed them - launched two TV commercials statewide and gave a couple of high-profile speeches, all aimed at rehabilitating his image.

It worked, but only a little, Greenberg said.

“He’s moved a few points, with Democrats and only Democrats, in the last month with his TV commercials. He’s a built in, baked in quantity, I don’t know how he moves the ball forward.”

Cuomo has been unchallenged on the airwaves as his commercials have run.

But should he choose to seek the governor’s office again, Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Political Science Alexander Cohen expects that to change.

“A lot of people have likely forgotten about many of the allegations against Cuomo, and those are going to immediately resurface, once any campaign were to start,” Cohen said.

“The idea of running and winning seems out of reach at this point unless something were to change, and I don’t see what would change,” Cohen said.

Still, he wouldn’t count Cuomo out entirely.

“His is sounding more and more, as we look at what he’s done over the past couple of months, like ego. And just someone trying to save their public reputation and legacy.”

If he is seeking to run in the Democratic primary, Cuomo is effectively out of time. His supporters would have to get 15,000 signatures between now and April 7, the last day to file. And as a practical matter, they’d need a lot more than 15,000 signatures of registered Democrats, since a certain number of signatures is always challenged and ruled invalid.

If he runs as an independent, Cuomo has longer to collect signatures - until the end of May - but has to collect a reported 45,000. There is no indication, so far, of Cuomo supporters gathering signatures.

