Ronald C. Kurz, 80, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. Kurz, age 80 of State Hwy 37 Lisbon passed away at his home on Monday (March 28, 2022) under the care of his wife and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Surviving is his wife Sara; two sons Ronald (Kristi) Kurz of Yorktown, VA and John (Lorilee) Kurz of Kingston, NY; grandchildren Justin Kurz, Nicholas (Elora) Kurz, Courtney Kurz, John Kurz Jr. and Josh Kurz; great-grandson Jasper Kurz; three brothers Bernard (Barbara) Kurz of Long Island, Kenneth (Johanne) Kurz of West Redding, CT and Gerald Kurz of Alburque, NM; special cousin Larry (Carole) Hertle of Texas; special friends Bob (Jean) Goldie of Lisbon, Bob (Susie) McGrath of Ogdensburg; the staff at the Cancer Center especially Nancy Thompson; Sara’s family for their continued support and care during Ron’s illness; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by a special aunt & uncle Rose & Jack Hertle; a brother-in-law Joey Tumasian; sister-in-law Patti Emmi and sister & brother-in-law Lenore & Bill Dunn.

Ron was born in Brooklyn, a son of the late Bernard & Madeline (Brochard) Kurz. He graduated from South High School in Valley Stream Long Island. He entered the US Army in 1964 and was a paratrooper in Germany until his discharge in 1966. A previous marriage ended, and he was later married to Sara Jacobowitz on December 13, 1996.

Ron worked 36 years for the Department of Corrections, and retired in 1999 from the Ogdensburg Jail as a Deputy Superintendent of Security. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino, bee keeping and sharing the honey with friends and family, his pet cats Gordon and Fred, and was proud to have provided a college education for his children. He also was a talented builder and enjoyed helping friends. Ron was a good father and husband, and loved his family very much.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, Richard Winter Cancer Center, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the Lisbon Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be share online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

