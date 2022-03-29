Shirley Ann Houppert, 92, of Castorland

Shirley Ann Houppert, 92, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, where she was surrounded by family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Ann Houppert, 92, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, where she was surrounded by family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice.

Shirley was born January 23, 1930 in Watertown, New York, a daughter of the late Walter B. and Norma P. (Martin) Terrillion. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1945. On January 3, 1948, Shirley was united in marriage to Reginald “Jack” Turck at St. Vincent dePaul Church in Belfort; Jack predeceased her March 18, 1992. Shirley was a mother and housewife for most of her life taking care of her large family. She was a communicant and longtime member of St. Stephen’s Church of Croghan.

On December 5, 1996, Shirley was married to Arthur R. Houppert at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan. Shirley enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests, and particularly enjoyed traveling. She also loved St. Anne.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 25 years, Arthur Houppert of Castorland; by sons, Randall J. (Doris) Turck of Croghan; Stephen J. (Brenda) Turck of Castorland; Roger J. (Mary) Turck of Castorland; John H. (Laurie) Turck of Croghan; Rodney F. (Barb)Turck of Croghan; Martin J. Turck of Croghan and George P. Turck of Boon, NC; daughters, Anne Marie (Ned) Miller of Croghan; Rosemary E. (William) Takacs of Clinton, OH and Maria J. LaParr of Lowville. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Karen Rohr, 35 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Jack and her parents, Walter and Norma, she is predeceased by a son, Robin Turck, a sister, Mary Turck and a grandson, Jerry Turck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with Father Donald Manfred, Pastor, Celebrating. Burial in the St. Stephen’s Parish Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Shirley A. Houppert are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Croghan.

