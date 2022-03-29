SLC Sheriffs send bullet proof vests to Ukraine

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is joining sheriff’s departments around the country in sending bullet proof vests to citizen soldiers in Ukraine.

The bullet proof vests from St. Lawrence County, 15 in all, are older, surplus equipment, used by the department for training.

“The New York State Sheriff’s Association vetted this project and asked that any of the sheriffs and under-sheriffs in the state, if they had any surplus equipment or expired equipment, to see if they would turn it over to this organization to send to the volunteer soldiers in Ukraine,” St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said Tuesday.

“Certainly, these need to be sent over, and we’re under the impression that an expired vest is better than no vest at all for these volunteer soldiers who are fighting for everyone in Ukraine,” O’Brien said.

““It’s a token of good faith from the community here in the north country.”

