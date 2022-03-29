St. Lawrence County hires new DSS commissioner

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has a new social services commissioner. He comes in as the state demands improvement. Also, the county administrator’s proposed pay raise gets a committee nod.

The St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services has been in turmoil for two years. To right the ship, legislators have hired Joseph Seeber as DSS commissioner.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of things that are broken at social services that need to be fixed,” said Larry Danesha, county legislator and search committee chair. “I think he’s got the skill set, professionally and personally, that he can do what needs to be done.”

Seeber has been a corrections training administrator and superintendent of juvenile detention centers in Florida. He was appointed to the post for five years at a starting salary of $108,348.

“We’re certainly looking forward to having that kind of strong leadership,” said John Burke, county legislator. “Somebody who can actually create a good team effort in the department.”

Seeber grew up in Norfolk. He told legislators that’s one thing that makes the job exciting for him.

“The opportunity to come home and to give back to the citizens of St. Lawrence County – to me I can’t think of anything better than that,” he said.

Seeber will start his new job on April 5.

Also Monday, the finance committee gave the nod to a raise for County Administrator Ruth Doyle. She’d get a $28,000 pay hike, raising her annual salary to $165,000. Legislators say she’s worth it.

“She’s done great. She’s done great things for the county since she was appointed county administrator,” said Danesha.

Doyle oversees 880 employees and an annual budget of $230 million. The final vote on her pay raise could come as soon as the board of legislators’ next meeting on April 4.

