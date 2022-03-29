Advertisement

Still cooler than average

It's going to be on the cool side again today.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunshine means everything to us this time of year.

It will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but that’s still a good 10 degrees below average.

But sunny skies will make it seem warmer. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be another chilly night. Lows will be in the teens.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. Precipitation will likely hold off until late afternoon and could be mixed at times. Highs will be in the upper 30.

It will be very warm on Thursday, but it will also rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We could see mixed precipitation Friday morning. The rest of the day should be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and around 40.

It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

