Tomorrow’s Health: at-home stroke deaths, food poisoning & false-positive mammograms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - During the coronavirus pandemic, many people did not seek treatment for strokes in hospitals.

According to researchers, the first year of the pandemic resulted in a substantial increase of stroke deaths at home.

Public health professionals urge people to get emergency care at hospitals, even in the midst of a pandemic.

Preventing food poisoning

Children are more likely to battle severe illness as a result of food poisoning and the American Academy of Pediatrics is offering some safety tips for at-home meals.

In addition to proper hygiene and sanitary cooking environments, doctors say you should ensure all food is thoroughly cooked, carefully examine canned and jarred foods for bacteria contamination, and do not leave prepared food out at room temperature for more than two hours.

False-positive mammograms

Half of all women experience false-positive mammogram results after a decade of annual screenings.

Researchers say women who undergo mammograms every other year face a lower chance of seeing a false-positive result.

