Vicki L. Newberry, 67, of Evans Mills

Vicki L. Newberry, 67, of N. Martin Rd., passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Newberry, 67, of N. Martin Rd., passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on December 21, 1954 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Kenneth A. and Marie E. Washburn Sixbury and a graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Vicki married Thomas F. Newberry of Antwerp, NY, on June 24, 1974 at the Evans Mills Presbyterian Church with Rev. Theodore Tate, officiating. The couple were married for 43 years and Tom passed away, January 16, 2018.

She was a Budget Analyst at the Department of Defense, Fort Drum, NY, for 30 years and also worked as an assistant at A. Marvin Appraisals in Brownville, NY, for a time.

Vicki was a 30-year member of the Evans Mills Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, secretary for the Evans Mills Fire Dept. for several years and a member of the Board of Directors for the Evans Mills Fire District.

She enjoyed golfing, racing, NY Giants, traveling to Myrtle Beach with Tom, boating on the St. Lawrence River, shopping, spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in-law, Tracy and Michael Hart, Watertown, NY, Tammy and Brad Smith, Philadelphia, NY; five grandchildren, Kyle (Kelsey), Kayla, Cortney, Payton and Kendyl; four great-grandchildren, Gianna, Kinzleigh, Kailor and Kenneth; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hull, Antwerp, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, a sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and James Kirkby, all passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 1 pm, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Jonathan Cole, presiding. Private burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Evans Mills Fire Dept., following services.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Evans Mills Fire Dept., 8615 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY 13637.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.