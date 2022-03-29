Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup

SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - A Watertown couple is counting their blessings after being involved in a massive pileup in Pennsylvania.

Candi and David Gerken were on their way home from Florida when they got caught in a snow squall on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

State police there say more than 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, which killed at least 3 people. According to the county coroner, the death toll may rise.

“It was awful. It was a demolition derby really - huge demolition derby.” said Candi. “for a few seconds before it happened, we heard this bang, bang, bang, and I’m going, ‘What is that?’ And then I see a tractor-trailer sideways in the road. There is nowhere to go so Dave’s going aim for the ditch.”

The Gerkens say their car was hit on all sides.

“When I started seeing the people getting taken out of the cars is when it really got to me - that had to be taken out with jaws of life, and some of them couldn’t get out. It was hours. These cars were so entangled that they could not just get to people for a long time,” said Candi.

Gerken says they were stuck on the highway for almost 3 hours before they were able to be bussed to a Wegman’s distribution center nearby, where they were helped by the local Red Cross.

They stayed in a hotel in Pennsylvania overnight and are hoping to be back in Watertown at some point on Tuesday.

