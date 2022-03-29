Advertisement

Watertown lawmaker calls for discussion on proposed Stewart’s location

Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue...
Stewart's Shops' rendering of proposed store at corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue East.(Stewart's Shops)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Discussions over the proposed Stewart’s Shop on Flower Avenue East are once again on the agenda for the next Watertown City Council meeting.

“At April 4th’s city council meeting, I will present the Stewart’s issue for consideration,” said Cliff Olney, council member.

The issue is controversial. Stewart’s wants to build a new location at the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street. Olney took to Facebook over the weekend after lawmakers declined to take up the issue at the city council’s last meeting on March 21.

“If I can get the support with a second from one of the other members, then we’ll have the discussion that I think we should have had last Monday,” said Olney.

At that time, several members of the community expressed their concerns over the construction of the convenience store in what they believed to be a residential area.

The majority of people at the council meeting were opposed to the proposed Stewart’s shop.

Olney says if you ask people in the neighborhood, you will find other opinions.

“Trying to rush around every morning getting breakfast, coffee, gas whatever it is, it would be just beneficial to have right there,” said Shytarra Colon, Flower Avenue East resident.

She also addressed the concerns about the additional traffic.

“I think it’s high traffic through here already; I don’t see any problem with it,” she said.

Olney stresses that the resolution being put forth is only to continue discussions about the project. There would still be several stops along the way before a shovel could be put into the dirt.

“I know this is something that a lot of people in the community want us to have a public discussion on. I know that Stewart’s wants us to have a discussion,” said Sarah Compo-Pierce, city council member.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at city hall on Monday at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Two people had to be rescued in Ogdensburg Monday after a lift they were operating got stuck.
2 brought back to earth after stuck in the air for 4 hours
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo ‘very much in the game’ if he decides to run for governor, poll shows
Dawson Rastley (Number 72) plays football for General Brown
Community rallies behind injured teen and his family

Latest News

Two of the bullet proof vests the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is donating to volunteer...
SLC Sheriffs send bullet proof vests to Ukraine
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Pollster: Cuomo faces ‘uphill climb’ if he runs
Joseph Seeber
St. Lawrence County hires new DSS commissioner
Arric Hunter
Jury convicts Heuvelton man on rape charge