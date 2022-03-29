Watertown lawmaker calls for discussion on proposed Stewart’s location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Discussions over the proposed Stewart’s Shop on Flower Avenue East are once again on the agenda for the next Watertown City Council meeting.

“At April 4th’s city council meeting, I will present the Stewart’s issue for consideration,” said Cliff Olney, council member.

The issue is controversial. Stewart’s wants to build a new location at the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street. Olney took to Facebook over the weekend after lawmakers declined to take up the issue at the city council’s last meeting on March 21.

“If I can get the support with a second from one of the other members, then we’ll have the discussion that I think we should have had last Monday,” said Olney.

At that time, several members of the community expressed their concerns over the construction of the convenience store in what they believed to be a residential area.

The majority of people at the council meeting were opposed to the proposed Stewart’s shop.

Olney says if you ask people in the neighborhood, you will find other opinions.

“Trying to rush around every morning getting breakfast, coffee, gas whatever it is, it would be just beneficial to have right there,” said Shytarra Colon, Flower Avenue East resident.

She also addressed the concerns about the additional traffic.

“I think it’s high traffic through here already; I don’t see any problem with it,” she said.

Olney stresses that the resolution being put forth is only to continue discussions about the project. There would still be several stops along the way before a shovel could be put into the dirt.

“I know this is something that a lot of people in the community want us to have a public discussion on. I know that Stewart’s wants us to have a discussion,” said Sarah Compo-Pierce, city council member.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at city hall on Monday at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions.

