SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor students are presenting an updated version of the classic “Alice in Wonderland” story this weekend.

Olivia Derouin is Alice and Deseree Matthews plays the Cheshire Cat in “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure.”

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Curtain times are at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Both shows will be in the school gymnasium.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door. There are also $25 family pack tickets available.

