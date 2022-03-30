45-minute drive-thru line forms as Taco Bell opens Ogdensburg location

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With a snip from some very large scissors, Taco Bell opened its doors in Ogdensburg Wednesday.

It’s the third location that has opened in St. Lawrence County, joining others in Potsdam and Massena.

The Ford Street extension location seems to be perfect.

“It’s, like, less than 5 minutes, yes. It’s like two and a half instead of a half an hour, cuts it right down, right down in half, especially with gas prices,” said James Green of Ogdensburg.

So with minds and bellies craving chalupas and crunch wrap supremes, cars wrapped around the building. Hungry drivers waited in drive-thru lines for as long as 45 minutes.

A Taco Bell representative said their locations usually take about 2-years to get off the ground, but this one in Ogdensburg did take a little longer than that due to supply chain issues.

“You know, heating and cooling units back-ordered - things we couldn’t anticipate caused the delay,” said Jessica Woodburn, representative.

Woodburn says 60 workers are employed at the Ogdensburg location and they’re set to serve north country residents south of the border classics.

