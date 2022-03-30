Advertisement

45-minute drive-thru line forms as Taco Bell opens Ogdensburg location

Taco Bell opened its doors in Ogdensburg Wednesday.
Taco Bell opened its doors in Ogdensburg Wednesday.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - With a snip from some very large scissors, Taco Bell opened its doors in Ogdensburg Wednesday.

It’s the third location that has opened in St. Lawrence County, joining others in Potsdam and Massena.

The Ford Street extension location seems to be perfect.

“It’s, like, less than 5 minutes, yes. It’s like two and a half instead of a half an hour, cuts it right down, right down in half, especially with gas prices,” said James Green of Ogdensburg.

So with minds and bellies craving chalupas and crunch wrap supremes, cars wrapped around the building. Hungry drivers waited in drive-thru lines for as long as 45 minutes.

A Taco Bell representative said their locations usually take about 2-years to get off the ground, but this one in Ogdensburg did take a little longer than that due to supply chain issues.

“You know, heating and cooling units back-ordered - things we couldn’t anticipate caused the delay,” said Jessica Woodburn, representative.

Woodburn says 60 workers are employed at the Ogdensburg location and they’re set to serve north country residents south of the border classics.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man who nearly died from Covid-19 returns home
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Two people had to be rescued in Ogdensburg Monday after a lift they were operating got stuck.
2 brought back to earth after stuck in the air for 4 hours

Latest News

Money
As YMCA seeks $1.9M from county, West Carthage mayor sees bigger priorities
Ambulance
‘EMS is in crisis,’ say officials in St. Lawrence County
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Prosecution builds its case in Monroe attempted murder case
Convalt Energy plans
Convalt Energy’s plans expand for airport business park