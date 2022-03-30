Alexander H. Salisbury, 88, of Chaumont

Alexander H. Salisbury, 88, passed away Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at home under the care of his family. (Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Alexander H. Salisbury, 88, passed away Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at home under the care of his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, from 2-5pm at the Depauville Social Hall, School Street, Depauville. We will also be Celebrating his wife Beatrice, grandson, Josh Perkins, and granddaughter, Janelle.

Alex was born December 23rd, 1933, in Boston Corners, N.Y., the son of Jesse and Helen Butler Salisbury. He attended Pine Plains schools.

On April 8th, 1956, he married the former Beatrice Myers in Pine Plains. Beatrice passed away June 6th, 2019, at their home.

Alex and his wife farmed for many years. Hunting and fishing were a favorite past time. He loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his dogs, Jazzy, Tiffany, and Bella.

Alex is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Gail (Doug) Paddock of Clayton, Patricia (Stacy) Rice of Madison County, and Beverly (Richard) Branch of Chaumont; five sons, Alex Jr. of Chaumont, Chester (Lisa) of Depauville, David of Chaumont, Eric of Natural Bridge, and Brian of Chaumont; Grandchildren, Samuel Jr, Patrick, Rebecca, Chris Jr, David, Ben, Angela, Kelly, EJ, Crystal, Casey, Adam, Ashley, MaKenzie, Sidne, Savana, and Christian; 34 great grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Marie Plumber of Medina, and Helen June Patterson of Pine Plains; nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is predeceased by his brothers, Jesse Walter and Irving Daniel, a grandson, Josh, and a granddaughter, Janelle.

A burial will be in Depauville Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

