Avian flu could ground local poultry business

The avian influenza is swooping in after several years without an outbreak. Emily Griffin speaks with one poultry farmer who has everything to lose.

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - For at least seven years, Matt Martin has designed, grown, and funded his poultry operation, M&M Eggs.

“I’ve got some girls here that are 6 or 7 years old,” Martin said. “Got to make sure your birds are healthy.”

After hard work to build the new business, it’s in its final stages. Martin is already selling thousands of eggs across the country.

“Everything I own is invested into this project,” he said.

The birds would normally be outside running and grazing, but it’s too risky right now.

“Unfortunately, right now there is an outbreak on the East Coast of high pathogenic avian influenza,” Martin said.

The virus is carried by migratory birds like geese and ducks. One infected dropping can kill hundreds of birds.

“It would put me out of business,” Martin said. “Overnight.”

To stop the spread, animal experts are recommending schools not hatch eggs this year and organizations not host poultry shows or swaps.

“Currently, New York state is putting a ban on shows like that,” Cornell Cooperative Extension livestock specialist Abbey Jantzi said. “However, they’re going to revisit that in a couple months to see how that might impact fairs. Currently there are no confirmed cases up in our part of the state, but that can change at any time.”

For M&M Eggs, the outbreak means no visitors, no pasturing, and no promise that the new business will be able to take flight like it was planned.

The best way to keep your birds from getting infected is to keep them inside, avoid contact with other poultry and poultry farmers, and keep a close watch on their behavior.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.