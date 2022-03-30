Convalt Energy’s plans expand for airport business park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy has big plans for the Watertown area, including a 300,000 square foot solar panel manufacturing facility.

Conversation in the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency’s conference room has shifted from loans and tax agreements to solar panels and prospective hires.

Things are moving right along for Convalt Energy. CEO Hari Achuthan is temporarily setting up shop in the JCIDA building.

“We’ve been providing them office space to work out of when he is in town. He’s been hiring. He’s got a local team that’s been on the ground since early fall last year,” said Dave Zembiec, CEO, JCIDA.

And now we’re learning Convalt’s big plans are bigger than what was originally revealed. Along with a solar panel manufacturing facility set to break ground in June or July, the company is now looking to build a 300,000 square foot, 3-gigawatt factory at the Watertown Airport Business Park.

The factory would manufacture what’s called wafer cells, which are needed to manufacture solar panels. The goal is to get it up and running by June 2024.

“Factory one is just getting our feet wet, getting the modules built. Factory two would basically feed the cells that go inside the modules. We’re going to make them here so we’re self-reliant,” said Achuthan.

Self-reliance, which Achuthan says is more important now than ever. He says COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine have caused supply issues.

Achuthan says the additional factory would become the first factory of its kind in the United States and is expected to bring a few hundred more jobs between Convalt, and a sister company, DigiCollect.

“That’s going to be another 200, 300 jobs easily in the next factory as well following that. So it’ll be easily, 500 or 600 jobs when that project is done,” said Zembiec.

In addition to the two factories, Convalt is planning on purchasing two buildings in Watertown where equipment will be stored until the first facility is complete. Achuthan did not specify which buildings are being looked at.

