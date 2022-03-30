Council member claims he was arrested for DWI over and over again without cause

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city council member Cliff Olney claims city police arrested him for driving while intoxicated over and over again, without cause, more than 20 years ago.

Olney first made the explosive charge on Jeff Graham’s “Hotline” show on WATN 1240 radio earlier this month.

He didn’t back down Wednesday, in an interview with 7 News.

“That’s what happened then, and that was 24 years ago,” Olney said.

Olney, who has six driving while intoxicated arrests and has lost his license permanently, says that in four cases, police arrested him when he was not drinking.

Watertown mayor Jeff Smith, who heard the radio broadcast, has called for an investigation into Olney’s claims.

" If they’re true. He’s saying the police department was corrupt and worse than that, they made up or fabricated evidence,” said Smith.

“If they’re false, then it’s very concerning that a sitting council member is making these stories up and saying the police department planted evidence,” he said.

Police had no comment Wednesday, and City Manager Ken Mix did not return a call for comment.

It started one night in 1998, Olney said, when a friend called, needing a ride from a bar on Court Street. Police stopped Olney that night, charged him with driving while intoxicated and - he said - beat him while he was in custody.

“When I got in there, had my hands against the wall, they swept kicked my legs from under me, beat me with their billy club, broke my elbow, and a number of other things,” Olney said on the Hotline show.

As Olney pursued a lawsuit against the police - which he eventually lost - he was arrested four more times for DWI.

“The city police officers arrested me four more times for DWI. And one officer came up to me one night when he stopped me and pulled me over, and he said ‘Cliff’ and I said ‘Yeah, what’s up’ and he said ‘I’m arresting you for DWI,’” Olney said on the Hotline.

“I said ‘What? I’m not even drinking.’ He said ‘I was told by the officer down there to do it, and they would make it stick.”

Olney also claims he saw police add formaldehyde to a DWI test they wanted him to use.

Smith doubts Olney’s story.

“I find it hard to believe. I was on the council back in the early 2000s. I don’t recall ever hearing any allegations made against the department regarding something like this,” he said.

Smith and Olney are at odds much of the time, and Olney believes Smith raised the issue of an investigation as a way to take a shot at him.

But Smith points out “He’s the one who brought it up. He’s the one who publicly stated, literally less than three weeks ago, that the department was targeting him, and in his statement said they fabricated evidence.”

Olney emphasized to 7 News that he gets along well with the current leadership of the police department.

He also questioned whether Smith can, on his own, order an investigation.

“If you want that done, you’re gonna have to put it up as a resolution, and then everybody’s gonna have to vote on it to see if it’s necessary, if they feel that it’s relevant right now, 24 years later,” Olney said.

It’s not clear how such an investigation would take place. The physical evidence could be long gone, and the officers involved retired or deceased.

And at the same time Smith and Olney are debating the events of 24 years ago, they are also arguing about something more recent.

Olney claims someone - he believes Smith - ordered department heads at city hal l not to talk to him.

Smith flatly denies it: “I wouldn’t have the authority to do it, under the city charter. So I can unequivocally say nothing came out of my office or from me to department heads to not talk to the councilman.”

