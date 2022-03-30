Advertisement

Crash closes Route 26 in town of Theresa

A portion of Route 26 in the town of Theresa was closed to traffic due to a crash Tuesday...
A portion of Route 26 in the town of Theresa was closed to traffic due to a crash Tuesday afternoon.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 26 in the town of Theresa is closed to traffic due to a crash.

According to Jefferson County dispatchers, a tractor-trailer overturned. An official on the scene said a milk truck rolled over.

It happened at 12:20 p.m., prompting the closure of Route 26 between Route 37 and Cross Road.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

