Crash closes Route 26 in town of Theresa

TOWN OF THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 26 in the town of Theresa is closed to traffic due to a crash.

According to Jefferson County dispatchers, a tractor-trailer overturned. An official on the scene said a milk truck rolled over.

It happened at 12:20 p.m., prompting the closure of Route 26 between Route 37 and Cross Road.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

