‘EMS is in crisis,’ say officials in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Our EMS system is actively collapsing. EMS is in crisis.” That’s a quote from an advisory board’s open letter in St. Lawrence County.

We expect them to always be there for us when we need them most, but emergency medical responders say that may not always be the case in the future. They say emergency medical services are in crisis.

“We had 3,500 more calls in 2021 than we did in 2020. Our call volume is skyrocketing and it’s taking a toll on a lot of the departments. They can’t keep up,” said Jon Mitchell, St. Lawrence County EMS coordinator.

And volunteerism is way down. There are just not enough trained EMTs to go around. And it shows. In just the past two years, average response times have increased 42 percent.

“It’s a significant change. It indicates a failing system,” said Mark Deavers, St. Lawrence County EMS advisory board.

Last year, 232 people in St. Lawrence County had to wait an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive.

“When you’re waiting more than an hour for an ambulance, there are instances when there can be negative outcomes, and there have been negative outcomes as a result,” said Deavers.

Those are not the only challenges. EMS relies on insurance reimbursements for income. But Medicare in rural areas comes up about 20 percent short of covering costs. It’s up to 60 percent for Medicaid.

So the question is what can be done now? Many of the decisions impacting EMS are made in Albany and Washington.

The county’s EMS advisory board is currently asking ambulance services and municipal leaders for their ideas. In the meantime, they want people to know this:

“If you call 911 for an ambulance, you will get an ambulance to your house,” said Mitchell.

The EMS advisory board believes some solutions can be found locally. Sometime this year, it will present a plan to county legislators. It could bring significant changes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.