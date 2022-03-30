Evelyn M. Bidwell, 76, of Carthage

Evelyn M. Bidwell, 76, Carthage, widow of Sherman Bidwell, passed away Sunday March 27th, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn M. Bidwell, 76, Carthage, widow of Sherman Bidwell, passed away Sunday March 27th, 2022 at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

The funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will precede the funeral Saturday beginning at 12 noon. Burial will be later in the spring in the Brownville Cemetery.

Evelyn is survived by her children Tina (Tim) Lannigan, Tammy (David) Sader, Amy Bidwell, Butch Greenfield (Trudi MacBride), Timothy (Shelly) Greenfield, Ricky Bidwell, Richard (Angie) Greenfield; her sister Kathy Britton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Margaret (Lester) Myers and her twin Lucy Schafer, her twin brother at birth Lawrence Jr. and brother Roger (Virginia) Schafer.

Evelyn was born in Depauville, June 22, 1945, a daughter to the late Lawrence and Myrtle Cousins Schafer. She married Sherman Bidwell April 2, 1977. Evelyn and Sherman loved to travel and took amazing trips to Hawaii, Mount Rushmore and Florida. Sherman passed away July 14th, 2018.

Evelyn worked in the Housekeeping department at Fort Drum for several years.

She enjoyed bowling, trips to the Turning Stone casino and playing Bingo.

Evelyn’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Albany Medical Center for the care and comfort they extended to their mother during her stay at the hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.