Fort Drum soldier writes children’s book

Staff Sergeant Aaron Wilson wrote ‘Baron Yilson Goes to the Dentist.’
By Emily Griffin
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Drum soldier has leaped into the world of children’s books.

Staff Sergeant Aaron Wilson has four children of his own and has always liked writing.

Earlier this year, he wanted to see if he’d be able to write a book of his own with more representation of black characters.

A few months later, his book ‘Baron Yilson Goes to the Dentist’ was published.

The book shows kids that they don’t need to be afraid of new things, like dentist visits.

“For anybody who’s thinking about writing a book, just get started. Worry about all the other stuff later. Just get started and take it one step at a time and work at it and eventually you’ll have the results,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he plans to make more books for children.

‘Baron Yilson Goes to the Dentist’ is available on Amazon.

