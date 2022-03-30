Germaine T. Mackey (Brooks) Clute, 79, of Greig

Germaine T. Mackey (Brooks) Clute, 79, passed away suddenly at her home in Greig, NY on March 25, 2022. (Funeral Home)

GREIG, New York (WWNY) - Germaine T. Mackey (Brooks) Clute, 79, passed away suddenly at her home in Greig, NY on March 25, 2022. She was born in Lowville, New York on February 13, 1943 to Louis (Andrew) and Clara Mackey. Germaine graduated from Port Leyden Central School in 1960 and married Anthony Brooks on September 26th of the same year. She married her current husband, David Clute, on June 28, 1986. She worked in retail throughout her adult life, a long-time employee of Ames Dept. Store, retiring as a front end trainer. Germaine taught Catholic religious education for many years. She was involved in showing and breeding dogs as well as cats and had a life-long love of animals of all kinds. She rescued numerous animals throughout her years. Germaine was an avid reader and in earlier years was involved with the IBM Gourmet Club, the Welcome Wagon, and hosted inner city children at her home through the “Fresh Air Kids” program. She was known to many as “Nokie,” a nickname bestowed upon her by her father because she could not tell a lie.

Germaine is survived by her spouse, David J. Clute and four daughters; Angela Brooks Bartelotte, Sheri Brooks Terwilliger, Stacy Brooks Lampack (Bob,) and Andrea Brooks Miller (Jim.) She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Germaine is predeceased by her parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, as well as sons-in-law Dick Bartelotte and Bill Terwilliger.

Germaine will be remembered by her children with love and devotion.

Per Germaine’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Lewis County Humane Society. On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquist.com

