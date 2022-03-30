Girard drops out of state Senate race

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Democrat in the race for state Senator Patty Ritchie’s seat has dropped out.

Daniel Girard of Louisville said in a video that he was unable to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot.

This leaves Macomb’s Steve Burke as the only other Democrat still in the race for New York’s newly drawn 50th state Senate District.

Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk is running for the seat.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.