A little warmer today & a lot warmer tomorrow

Beth Hall tells us what to expect in the days ahead.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase throughout the day and we could see rain and mixed precipitation starting in the late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will likely drop a bit before they rise overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s by early Thursday morning.

We’ll have rain on and off all day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. We could see thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain and snow will mix for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be nice for the first weekend of April.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-40s on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50.

