Local club on its way to becoming boxing ‘Juggernaut’

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - There’s an up-and-coming boxing club in Chaumont that is run by a husband and wife team.

A couple of their boxers have already found success in the ring.

The Juggernauts Boxing Club is currently setting up shop in the garage of coach Jose Sosa.

Eleven members currently belong to the up-and-coming club.

Jose’s wife Jennifer takes care of the out-of-the-ring business end of things.

The Juggernauts Boxing Club sent two boxers to participate in the Golden Gloves competition in Buffalo last week.

Tristan Smithers and Colin Charlesbois both enjoyed the experience.

The Sosas are looking forward to continuing to grow the Chaumont club.

Young boxers like Tristan and Colin certainly appreciate the opportunity Juggernauts Boxing Club provides.

