Massena Rotary to host drive-through pancake breakfast
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Rotary is putting on a drive-through pancake breakfast this weekend.
Rotarian Jerry Manor said the club hopes this will be the last drive-up breakfast they’ll need to have. They haven’t been able to serve in person since the pandemic began.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2 at the First United Methodist Church at 189 Main Street in Massena.
Breakfast costs $8. It’s served with real butter and real New York state maple syrup.
