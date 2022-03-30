Massena Rotary to host drive-through pancake breakfast

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Rotary is putting on a drive-through pancake breakfast this weekend.

Rotarian Jerry Manor said the club hopes this will be the last drive-up breakfast they’ll need to have. They haven’t been able to serve in person since the pandemic began.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2 at the First United Methodist Church at 189 Main Street in Massena.

Breakfast costs $8. It’s served with real butter and real New York state maple syrup.

