Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award

Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to a long-serving physician.

Dr. Collins Kellogg is a previous recipient. He says this year’s honor will go to Dr. Jan Turcotte, who has provided Samaritan with 32 years of service.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

There will be a virtual recognition event for Dr. Turcotte from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

The event was postponed two years in a row because of the pandemic. It will be held via Zoom this year.

You can register for the event at samaritanhealth.com/physicianrecognition

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man who nearly died from Covid-19 returns home
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide
Two people had to be rescued in Ogdensburg Monday after a lift they were operating got stuck.
2 brought back to earth after stuck in the air for 4 hours

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: at-home stroke deaths, food poisoning & false-positive mammograms
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Kinney Drugs offers new kiosks to dispose of old medications