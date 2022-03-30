Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to a long-serving physician.

Dr. Collins Kellogg is a previous recipient. He says this year’s honor will go to Dr. Jan Turcotte, who has provided Samaritan with 32 years of service.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

There will be a virtual recognition event for Dr. Turcotte from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

The event was postponed two years in a row because of the pandemic. It will be held via Zoom this year.

You can register for the event at samaritanhealth.com/physicianrecognition

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.