North country marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage Wednesday to mark the 5th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Old and new military generations came together to commemorate those who were part of the Vietnam era.

The Carthage and Lowville American Legions hosted the event.

Junior cadets of Carthage High School performed the Missing Man Table ceremony.

Fort Drum soldiers presented Vietnam veterans with tokens of appreciation.

“We were in diapers when you came home. Yet decades later, you showed us what right looks like when soldiers return from war,” said Col. Travis McIntosh, commander of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. “It’s a time to pay special tribute to the 9 million Americans who served in the Vietnam War.”

The legions say this is a tradition they hope to continue in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

