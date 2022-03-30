Advertisement

Prosecution builds its case in Monroe attempted murder case

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort Drum soldier.(Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is building its case against a 23-year-old Watertown man charged with attempted murder.

Nicholas Monroe is accused of stabbing Trevion Hale of Fort Drum at the Tug Hill State Forest near Rodman during a bonfire party in June 2020.

The prosecution offered up evidence, including an hour-long interrogation video and photo arrays. The defense had no objection.

The defense may bring forth its evidence when the hearing continues on April 11.

The case is not set yet to go to trial.

