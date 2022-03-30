Shirley J. Lee, 90, of Adams

Shirley J. Lee passed away early Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 90 years old. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Shirley J. Lee passed away early Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 90 years old.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the State Road Cemetery, Route 177, Adams Center, NY with Pastor Mike Gerhardt officiating.

Shirley was born on March 21, 1932, in Allendale within the Town of Lorraine, NY in Jefferson County the daughter to the late Ray and Mary C. Lyman Baker. She graduated from Adams High School in 1949.

She worked as a teller for Northern NY Trust Co. and Manager of Operations for Marine Midland Bank in Adams for 18 years. She later went to work for Key Bank of Northern New York, Key Mortgage Funding as an Office Manager and Loan Officer finishing her 15-year career as the Secretary for Purchase Paper, Watertown, NY retiring in 1992.

Surviving is her husband of 73 years, Ralph Edward Lee, Adams; her daughter and son-in-law, Terry Lynne Lee Sheffield and John R. Sheffield, Raleigh, NC; and her son, Dana Edward “Danny” Lee, Lexington, NC; her brother, Bernard Baker, 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Juanita Sue Abrams and her brother Ralph Baker.

Shirley enjoyed genealogy, traveling, and playing cards with her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to The South Jeff Historical Association, 29 E. Church St., Adams, NY 13605. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

