Advertisement

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died when a truck hauling milk crashed in the town of Theresa Wednesday afternoon.
Crash claims life of town of Watertown man
The former old Angel's Inn Adult Home
Woman: ‘Our buyers backed out’ after homeless housing proposed
Candi and David Gerken's vehicle was damaged in the pileup
Watertown couple survives Pennsylvania pileup
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man who nearly died from Covid-19 returns home
Shylynn Dixon
New details about Pakistan arrests linked to Lisbon teen’s suicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Kyleen Waltman
Woman mauled by dogs on life support continues to fight for her life, family says
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s 1st show since Will Smith slapped him begins
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine