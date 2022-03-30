Advertisement

Traffic island decorated to support Ukraine

The South Massey Street traffic island is decorated with blue and yellow flowers and the...
The South Massey Street traffic island is decorated with blue and yellow flowers and the Ukrainian flag.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the war in Ukraine reaches its 35th day of conflict, signs of support can still be seen throughout the north country.

The South Massey Street traffic island near the Watertown Fire Station is decorated with blue and yellow flowers and the Ukrainian flag.

The flag has been the centerpiece of the island as a show of support for the people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s something that’s timely, and this seems to be something that would be appropriate. There’s only so much we can do in this country to support them. I just thought it was just a minor show of support just to let them know that they’re people all over the world thinking about them,” said Allison Gorham, the island’s curator.

Gorham has maintained the island’s garden display for a little over ten years.

Along with the Ukrainian flag, other timely displays have marked the corner including recently a shamrock, a snowman, and a Christmas tree.

