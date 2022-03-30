As YMCA seeks $1.9M from county, West Carthage mayor sees bigger priorities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Watertown YMCA looks to Jefferson County for almost $2 million in funding for a new community and aquatics center, one village mayor thinks there are other priorities to spend money on right now.

The old call center building off Arsenal Street is on its way to becoming the new YMCA Community and Aquatics Center.

But, the $27 million project needs more funding. The head of the YMCA is asking Jefferson County for $1.9 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’re out seeking additional funding to make sure that we have all of the funding sources lined up to move quickly forward with the project,” said Denise Young, YMCA chief executive officer.

Young says the Y has raised $19 million, leaving it short $8.5 million.

“So we will have to finance some of that debt regardless,” she said.

At a Finance and Rules Committee meeting, Young made her pitch to Jefferson County lawmakers Tuesday night.

Also in attendance was West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto. He supports the Y’s project but thinks the county should tackle other issues first.

“They can look into utilizing the money to buy vacant properties and using them as housing for the homeless,” he said.

Burto says the county should look at investing in the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility and open it up as a place to help people who need mental health services or who are homeless.

Meanwhile, Young stands firm that the new YMCA is needed in the community.

“It impacts their health. It impacts their childcare. It impacts their spirits, minds, and bodies,” she said.

Officials at the YMCA say they hope to hear back from Jefferson County lawmakers by the first week of May.

