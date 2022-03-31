3rd grade lesson on gender raises questions at Copenhagen school

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A lesson on gender in the Copenhagen Central School District has raised questions about the state’s curriculum.

The lesson about gender was presented to 3rd graders by an elementary school guidance counselor.

“I was blindsided, and I think my grandson was too,” said Tammy Allen.

A few weeks ago, Allen was helping her grandson, a third-grader at Copenhagen Central, with homework at their Cobb Road home.

They got to a worksheet from his Project SELF class, a school counseling program that helps students understand things like empathy and emotion management.

The topic of gender came up and that’s when Allen learned of a conversation her grandson had at school earlier that day.

“One of which was gender, which included male, female, and neither. At that point, the kids looked at each other like they didn’t understand,” said Allen.

In response, school superintendent Scott Connell acted swiftly, sending a message to all third-grade parents addressing what had happened.

Connell wrote, “The elementary counselor talked to the students about identity and the things that make you the same or different from others. While addressing the students, he said something that I felt was inappropriate.”

Allen says she feels the school handled the situation correctly, but now she questions the curriculum sent to all school districts by the state Board of Regents.

“It’s New York State Department of Education that is pushing these standards to include things, in my personal opinion, should be left to the parents and guardians to teach these kids,” she said.

A representative from the state education department told 7 News the department’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion curriculum recognizes the diversity inherent in the hundreds of districts, schools, and communities in New York; that is why this is not a one-size-fits-all compliance approach.

The initiative is not a mandate nor a curriculum. It is about recognizing and valuing diversity of all kinds

Allen says since the lesson, she has decided to opt out of allowing her grandson to be part of the Project SELF class moving forward, and she hopes by speaking out, other parents will be aware of what’s being taught and make a decision they think is best for their children.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.